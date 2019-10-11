Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
- Abiy won the award for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea and in the wider region
- The prize, worth US$900,000, will be presented in Oslo on December 10
Members of the Swedish Academy announce the winners of the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature. Photo: TT via AP
Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk and Austria’s Peter Handke win Nobel Prizes for literature
- Tokarczuk, considered the most talented Polish novelist of her generation, was honoured for ‘narrative imagination’
- Handke won for a work that explores ‘the specificity of human experience’
