A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar. Photo: Reuters
How would a no-deal Brexit impact British Overseas Territories?
- UK government ‘confident’ that its British Overseas Territories are prepared for Brexit
A harvest moon is seen rising behind London’s skyscrapers on September 14. Photo: Reuters
How Brexit has already cost London’s financial hub billions
- Three years and three prime ministers since the Brexit referendum, fraught negotiations and political turmoil have sapped confidence in the industry
- This, in turn, has put financial firms on the verge of moving thousands of jobs – and possibly £1 trillion pounds ($1.24 trillion) of assets – out of the city
