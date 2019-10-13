Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People hold pro-Kurd flags and banner in Paris on October 12. Photo: AFP
Europe

Tens of thousands march in European cities to protest against Turkey’s continuing Syria offensive

  • Organisers said ‘more than 20,000 people’ took part in the demonstration in Paris after Ankara stepped up its assault on Kurdish-held border towns
Topic |   European Union
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:39am, 13 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People hold pro-Kurd flags and banner in Paris on October 12. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Turkish soldier gestures from a tank in the border town of Akcakale in Turkey’s Sanliurfa province on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Turkey vows to press on with Syria assault despite US threat of ‘very powerful’ sanctions

  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says US can ‘shut down Turkish economy if we need to’
  • Erdogan defiant as he continues push against Kurdish forces that UN says has displaced more than 100,000 so far
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:17am, 12 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Turkish soldier gestures from a tank in the border town of Akcakale in Turkey’s Sanliurfa province on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.