People hold pro-Kurd flags and banner in Paris on October 12. Photo: AFP
Tens of thousands march in European cities to protest against Turkey’s continuing Syria offensive
- Organisers said ‘more than 20,000 people’ took part in the demonstration in Paris after Ankara stepped up its assault on Kurdish-held border towns
Topic | European Union
A Turkish soldier gestures from a tank in the border town of Akcakale in Turkey’s Sanliurfa province on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Turkey vows to press on with Syria assault despite US threat of ‘very powerful’ sanctions
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says US can ‘shut down Turkish economy if we need to’
- Erdogan defiant as he continues push against Kurdish forces that UN says has displaced more than 100,000 so far
Topic | Turkey
