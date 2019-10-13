A Kurdish activist attends a demonstration against the ongoing Turkish military operation in the Syrian border region and the Kurdish territories, in Cologne, Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
France and Germany halt arms exports to Turkey as international condemnation for Syria offensive grows
- In a joint statement from the defence and foreign ministries, France said it had suspended all planned exports of ‘war materials’ to Turkey
People hold pro-Kurd flags and banner in Paris on October 12. Photo: AFP
Tens of thousands march in European cities to protest against Turkey’s continuing Syria offensive
- Organisers said ‘more than 20,000 people’ took part in the demonstration in Paris after Ankara stepped up its assault on Kurdish-held border towns
