The UK’s 2019 Domestic Abuse Bill will be the first time a statutory definition of domestic abuse includes other forms of aggression, apart from physical violence. Photo: Shutterstock
UK gets tough on domestic abuse as ‘helpless’ Chinese women suffer in silence
- ‘In Chinese culture, domestic violence is family business, nothing to do with the community or the authorities’, says caseworker
Topic | Chinese overseas
The UK’s 2019 Domestic Abuse Bill will be the first time a statutory definition of domestic abuse includes other forms of aggression, apart from physical violence. Photo: Shutterstock