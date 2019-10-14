Channels

EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier. Photo: Reuters
Europe

‘The clock is ticking’: EU warns a lot of work still to be done before Brexit deal

  • European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has been briefing ambassadors on negotiations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:13am, 14 Oct, 2019

EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier. Photo: Reuters
Anti-Brexit activists hold the flags of the EU, Britain and Ireland in Brussels. Photo: AFP
Europe

Boris Johnson’s major U-turn sparks intense negotiations to secure Brexit deal

  • EU officials say British PM Boris Johnson has indicated he is prepared to make sufficient concessions to allow detailed talks to begin
  • Both sides will work over the weekend ahead of summit of EU leaders on Thursday
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:56am, 12 Oct, 2019

Anti-Brexit activists hold the flags of the EU, Britain and Ireland in Brussels. Photo: AFP
