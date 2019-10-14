EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier. Photo: Reuters
‘The clock is ticking’: EU warns a lot of work still to be done before Brexit deal
- European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has been briefing ambassadors on negotiations
Anti-Brexit activists hold the flags of the EU, Britain and Ireland in Brussels. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson’s major U-turn sparks intense negotiations to secure Brexit deal
- EU officials say British PM Boris Johnson has indicated he is prepared to make sufficient concessions to allow detailed talks to begin
- Both sides will work over the weekend ahead of summit of EU leaders on Thursday
