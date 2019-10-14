Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer ‘for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’. Photo: AFP
Europe

American trio win Nobel Economics Prize for work on poverty

  • Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer honoured ‘for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’
  • Duflo is the second woman to win the economics prize
Topic |   Nobel Prize
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:03pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer ‘for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Europe

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

  • Abiy won the award for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea and in the wider region
  • The prize, worth US$900,000, will be presented in Oslo on December 10
Topic |   Nobel Prize
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:46pm, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.