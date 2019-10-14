Richard Huckle. Photo: AFP
Paedophile Richard Huckle who abused Malaysian children found dead in UK prison
- Media reports said he was found dead in his cell after being attacked with a makeshift knife
- The Briton, who preyed on children in Kuala Lumpur, was serving 22 concurrent life sentences for his crimes
Turkey has launched an offensive targeting Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria. Photo: EPA
‘Isis version two’: Malaysia, Indonesia fear return home of fighters jailed in Syria after Trump’s troop withdrawal
- Kurdish rebels have been guarding 12,000 Islamic State prisoners captured during the long battle against the terror network in Syria
- But the US exit has left the Kurds vulnerable, providing hundreds of Southeast Asian jihadists with a chance to flee, regroup and re-energise
