Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech during the state opening of Parliament in London. Photo: Reuters
Brexit hangs in the balance as EU demands more concessions from Boris Johnson
- European Union diplomats now say the best chance of a deal would be to keep Northern Ireland in the EU’s customs union
- My government’s priority has always been to secure the UK’s departure from the EU on October 31, the queen said during the state opening of parliament
Topic | Brexit
Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech during the state opening of Parliament in London. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s security minister Brandon Lewis attends the final day of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 2. Photo: AFP
EU nationals could be deported if they don’t apply to stay after Brexit, British security minister Brandon Lewis warns
- Home Office figures show a million EU citizens in Britain have yet to apply for settled status, which will allow them to remain in country
- Minister says even those who fulfil all legal conditions for residence permit could be made to leave if they fail to register by end of 2020
Topic | Brexit
Britain’s security minister Brandon Lewis attends the final day of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 2. Photo: AFP