Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech during the state opening of Parliament in London. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Brexit hangs in the balance as EU demands more concessions from Boris Johnson

  • European Union diplomats now say the best chance of a deal would be to keep Northern Ireland in the EU’s customs union
  • My government’s priority has always been to secure the UK’s departure from the EU on October 31, the queen said during the state opening of parliament
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:43pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech during the state opening of Parliament in London. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain’s security minister Brandon Lewis attends the final day of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 2. Photo: AFP
Europe

EU nationals could be deported if they don’t apply to stay after Brexit, British security minister Brandon Lewis warns

  • Home Office figures show a million EU citizens in Britain have yet to apply for settled status, which will allow them to remain in country
  • Minister says even those who fulfil all legal conditions for residence permit could be made to leave if they fail to register by end of 2020
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 5:23am, 11 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain’s security minister Brandon Lewis attends the final day of the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester on October 2. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.