Demonstrators flooded the streets of Barcelona before marching towards El Prat, Spain’s second busiest airport, where they briefly choked-off road and rail access. Photo: EPA
Europe

Violent clashes erupt at Barcelona airport after Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders

  • Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to prison terms on charges of sedition
  • Ruling triggered immediate protests, with demonstrators flooding the streets of Barcelona before marching towards El Prat, Spain’s second busiest airport
Topic |   Spain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:04am, 15 Oct, 2019

Former Catalan Vice-President Oriol Junqueras. Photo: EPA
Europe

Spain jails Catalan leaders up to 13 years for sedition

  • The country’s top court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid
  • European arrest warrant issued for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who denounced the sentences as an ‘outrage’
Topic |   Spain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:32pm, 14 Oct, 2019

