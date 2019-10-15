Demonstrators flooded the streets of Barcelona before marching towards El Prat, Spain’s second busiest airport, where they briefly choked-off road and rail access. Photo: EPA
Violent clashes erupt at Barcelona airport after Spain jails Catalan separatist leaders
- Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to prison terms on charges of sedition
- Ruling triggered immediate protests, with demonstrators flooding the streets of Barcelona before marching towards El Prat, Spain’s second busiest airport
Former Catalan Vice-President Oriol Junqueras. Photo: EPA
Spain jails Catalan leaders up to 13 years for sedition
- The country’s top court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid
- European arrest warrant issued for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who denounced the sentences as an ‘outrage’
