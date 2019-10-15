Channels

Bernardine Evaristo’s win makes her the first black woman to win the Booker since it began in 1969. Photo: AFP
Europe

Authors Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share 2019 Booker prize

  • Judges decided to ‘flout the rules’ to pick the first joint winners in nearly 30 years
  • Evaristo’s win makes her the first black woman to win the Booker since it began in 1969
Topic |   Books and Literature
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 5:59am, 15 Oct, 2019

The Nobel prize in economics has been awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer ‘for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’. Photo: AFP
Europe

American trio win Nobel Economics Prize for work on poverty

  • Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer honoured ‘for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’
  • Duflo is the second woman to win the economics prize
Topic |   Nobel Prize
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:35pm, 14 Oct, 2019

