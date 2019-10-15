Bernardine Evaristo’s win makes her the first black woman to win the Booker since it began in 1969. Photo: AFP
Authors Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share 2019 Booker prize
- Judges decided to ‘flout the rules’ to pick the first joint winners in nearly 30 years
- Evaristo’s win makes her the first black woman to win the Booker since it began in 1969
Topic | Books and Literature
American trio win Nobel Economics Prize for work on poverty
- Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer honoured ‘for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’
- Duflo is the second woman to win the economics prize
Topic | Nobel Prize
