First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon waves after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Sick of Brexit, Scotland’s leader Nicola Sturgeon vows to hold new independence vote in 2020
- Sturgeon has often campaigned for secession on grounds that Scotland is being taken out of EU against its wishes
- Scots rejected leaving UK in 2014 referendum, though Brexit has since boosted pro-independence sentiment
Topic | Brexit
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon waves after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bridge would ‘only cost about £15 billion’. Photo: DPA
Boris Johnson’s ‘bonkers’ plan for a 35km bridge from Scotland to Northern Ireland
- Experts say PM’s proposal for bridge fraught with problems
Topic | Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the bridge would ‘only cost about £15 billion’. Photo: DPA