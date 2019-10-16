The remote farm where a family spent years locked away in a cellar, according to Dutch media reports, in Ruinerwold, the Netherlands, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Dutch family found hiding in cellar where they spent years ‘waiting for the end of time’
- Father and six adult children aged 18 to 25 lived on remote farm and had no contact with outside world
- Family was discovered after oldest son wandered into local pub, drank five beers and asked for help
