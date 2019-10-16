Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to mental health professionals during his visit to Watford General Hospital, in Watford, on October 7. Photo: AP
Boris Johnson ‘on brink of Brexit deal’ after concessions on Irish border
- Draft text of agreement with EU could be published on Wednesday if Downing Street gives green light
- Negotiating teams reportedly agreed on customs border down Irish Sea, despite similar arrangement being rejected by Theresa May
Topic | Brexit
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to mental health professionals during his visit to Watford General Hospital, in Watford, on October 7. Photo: AP
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon waves after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Sick of Brexit, Scotland’s leader Nicola Sturgeon vows to hold new independence vote in 2020
- Sturgeon has often campaigned for secession on grounds that Scotland is being taken out of EU against its wishes
- Scots rejected leaving UK in 2014 referendum, though Brexit has since boosted pro-independence sentiment
Topic | Brexit
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon waves after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: dpa