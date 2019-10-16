Tulips in bloom in front of the palace on Dam Square in Amsterdam in January 2014. Photo: AFP
Tulip trap: ‘millions of tourists’ being duped at Amsterdam’s famous flower market
- Just one per cent of all bulbs sold at landmark floating bazaar ever produce a blossom, investigators say
- Official probe finds that often only one flower resembles pictures on packaging, and there are fewer bulbs than advertised
Topic | Tourism
