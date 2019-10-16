Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tulips in bloom in front of the palace on Dam Square in Amsterdam in January 2014. Photo: AFP
Europe

Tulip trap: ‘millions of tourists’ being duped at Amsterdam’s famous flower market

  • Just one per cent of all bulbs sold at landmark floating bazaar ever produce a blossom, investigators say
  • Official probe finds that often only one flower resembles pictures on packaging, and there are fewer bulbs than advertised
Topic |   Tourism
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:07am, 16 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tulips in bloom in front of the palace on Dam Square in Amsterdam in January 2014. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.