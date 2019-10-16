British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: dpa
Brexit negotiations in ‘standstill’, raising chances of extension to October 31 deadline
- While some differences had been ironed out, EU sources said on Wednesday the two sides had reached a ‘standstill’
- The main sticking point in the talks is the border between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of the British territory of Gibraltar. Photo: Reuters
How would a no-deal Brexit impact British Overseas Territories?
- UK government ‘confident’ that its British Overseas Territories are prepared for Brexit
