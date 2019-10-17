Video cameras hang from an office building in downtown Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: AP
Huawei’s facial recognition technology causes anxiety in Serbia
- Authorities say the hundreds of Huawei-made video cameras installed in Belgrade help reduce crime in the city of 2 million
- Critics contend the technology erodes personal freedoms, makes political opponents vulnerable to retribution and exposes citizens to snooping by China
Topic | Huawei
Video cameras hang from an office building in downtown Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: AP