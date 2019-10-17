Rosa Maria Da Cruz (right) and her lawyer Chrystele Chassagne-Delpech arrive for the beginning of her trial in Tulle, France in November 2018. Photo: AFP
Mother who kept baby daughter in maggot-infested car boot for two years jailed in France
- Girl, now seven, was permanently traumatised and has mental capacity of two-to-three-year-old, doctors say
- Mechanic discovered infant in Rosa Maria Da Cruz’s car when she took it to be repaired
Topic | Crime
