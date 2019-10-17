Flags placed near the Houses of Parliament by anti-Brexit protesters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Brexit talks inch closer to a deal ahead of EU summit
- Germany’s Merkel and France’s Macron say negotiations ‘in final stretch’, and agreement could be sealed at Thursday’s meeting
- Boris Johnson compares Brexit to climbing Everest, saying summit in sight, but still shrouded in cloud
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon waves after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Sick of Brexit, Scotland’s leader Nicola Sturgeon vows to hold new independence vote in 2020
- Sturgeon has often campaigned for secession on grounds that Scotland is being taken out of EU against its wishes
- Scots rejected leaving UK in 2014 referendum, though Brexit has since boosted pro-independence sentiment
