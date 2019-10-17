Channels

Flags placed near the Houses of Parliament by anti-Brexit protesters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Europe

Brexit talks inch closer to a deal ahead of EU summit

  • Germany’s Merkel and France’s Macron say negotiations ‘in final stretch’, and agreement could be sealed at Thursday’s meeting
  • Boris Johnson compares Brexit to climbing Everest, saying summit in sight, but still shrouded in cloud
Topic |   Brexit
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:27am, 17 Oct, 2019

Flags placed near the Houses of Parliament by anti-Brexit protesters on Wednesday. Photo: AP
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon waves after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Europe

Sick of Brexit, Scotland’s leader Nicola Sturgeon vows to hold new independence vote in 2020

  • Sturgeon has often campaigned for secession on grounds that Scotland is being taken out of EU against its wishes
  • Scots rejected leaving UK in 2014 referendum, though Brexit has since boosted pro-independence sentiment
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:09am, 16 Oct, 2019

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon waves after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
