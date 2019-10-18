British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal will leave Britons 6 per cent poorer if it passes, economists say
- Compared to agreement reached by Theresa May – and rejected three times – Johnson’s deal means greater trade barriers with EU
- British finance minister Sajid Javid argues, however, that deal will end uncertainty that has held back investment
Topic | Brexit
British PM Boris Johnson is confident he will secure sufficient support by lawmakers. Photo: Bloomberg
Boris Johnson urges British lawmakers to ratify agreement, as EU and UK reach Brexit deal
- European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the deal ‘fair and balanced’, and urged leaders of EU member states to approve the deal
