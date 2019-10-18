Channels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal will leave Britons 6 per cent poorer if it passes, economists say

  • Compared to agreement reached by Theresa May – and rejected three times – Johnson’s deal means greater trade barriers with EU
  • British finance minister Sajid Javid argues, however, that deal will end uncertainty that has held back investment
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:33am, 18 Oct, 2019

British PM Boris Johnson is confident he will secure sufficient support by lawmakers. Photo: Bloomberg
British PM Boris Johnson is confident he will secure sufficient support by lawmakers. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Boris Johnson urges British lawmakers to ratify agreement, as EU and UK reach Brexit deal

  • European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the deal ‘fair and balanced’, and urged leaders of EU member states to approve the deal
Topic |   Brexit
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Reuters  

Updated: 11:46pm, 17 Oct, 2019

British PM Boris Johnson is confident he will secure sufficient support by lawmakers. Photo: Bloomberg
