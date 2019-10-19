Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Boris Johnson may not get crucial vote on Brexit deal as ex-Tory rebels seek to force delay

  • Alliance between former Conservatives and opposition MPs is pushing for amendment that will prevent PM from putting agreement to the vote on Saturday
  • If successful, move would mean Johnson would be obliged by law to seek delay to Britain’s departure from EU
Topic |   Brexit
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:48am, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal will leave Britons 6 per cent poorer if it passes, economists say

  • Compared to agreement reached by Theresa May – and rejected three times – Johnson’s deal means greater trade barriers with EU
  • British finance minister Sajid Javid argues, however, that deal will end uncertainty that has held back investment
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:33am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.