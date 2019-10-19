British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Boris Johnson may not get crucial vote on Brexit deal as ex-Tory rebels seek to force delay
- Alliance between former Conservatives and opposition MPs is pushing for amendment that will prevent PM from putting agreement to the vote on Saturday
- If successful, move would mean Johnson would be obliged by law to seek delay to Britain’s departure from EU
Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal will leave Britons 6 per cent poorer if it passes, economists say
- Compared to agreement reached by Theresa May – and rejected three times – Johnson’s deal means greater trade barriers with EU
- British finance minister Sajid Javid argues, however, that deal will end uncertainty that has held back investment
