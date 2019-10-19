Demonstrators clash with police in Barcelona on Friday. Photo: dpa
Clashes erupt in Barcelona as half a million protesters rally over jailed Catalan leaders
- Mass show of anger is largest since Spain’s Supreme Court jailed nine separatists on Monday, sparking violent protests
- Rally coincided with general strike, prompting flight cancellations, closure of shops and top tourist attractions, and slowing public transport to a trickle
Former Catalan Vice-President Oriol Junqueras. Photo: EPA
Spain jails Catalan leaders up to 13 years for sedition
- The country’s top court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid
- European arrest warrant issued for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who denounced the sentences as an ‘outrage’
