Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators clash with police in Barcelona on Friday. Photo: dpa
Europe

Clashes erupt in Barcelona as half a million protesters rally over jailed Catalan leaders

  • Mass show of anger is largest since Spain’s Supreme Court jailed nine separatists on Monday, sparking violent protests
  • Rally coincided with general strike, prompting flight cancellations, closure of shops and top tourist attractions, and slowing public transport to a trickle
Topic |   Spain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:13am, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators clash with police in Barcelona on Friday. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Catalan Vice-President Oriol Junqueras. Photo: EPA
Europe

Spain jails Catalan leaders up to 13 years for sedition

  • The country’s top court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to prison terms ranging from nine to 13 years for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid
  • European arrest warrant issued for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who denounced the sentences as an ‘outrage’
Topic |   Spain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:32pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Catalan Vice-President Oriol Junqueras. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.