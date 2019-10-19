British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Bloomberg
Brexit in the balance as British lawmakers hold historic vote
- Opposition parties and Johnson’s own Northern Irish allies have rejected the text
- The vote is seen as too close to call, but Johnson said his deal was still the best way out of the Brexit process that’s left the UK in political turmoil since 2016
Topic | Brexit
British PM Boris Johnson is confident he will secure sufficient support by lawmakers. Photo: Bloomberg
Boris Johnson urges British lawmakers to ratify agreement, as EU and UK reach Brexit deal
- European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the deal ‘fair and balanced’, and urged leaders of EU member states to approve the deal
