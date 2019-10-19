Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons in London on October 19. Photo: AFP
British MPs vote to delay Brexit approval, in setback for Boris Johnson
- British MPs will withhold support for Brexit until formal ratification legislation has passed
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not negotiate a Brexit delay with the European Union
Topic | Brexit
British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Bloomberg
Brexit in the balance as British lawmakers hold historic vote
- Opposition parties and Johnson’s own Northern Irish allies have rejected the text
- The vote is seen as too close to call, but Johnson said his deal was still the best way out of the Brexit process that’s left the UK in political turmoil since 2016
