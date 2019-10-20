Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Leader of Italy's far-right League party, Matteo Salvini gestures as he prepares to address supporters during a rally of Italy's far-right League party. Photo: AFP
Europe

Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini lead tens of thousands of protesters for far-right ‘Italian pride’ rally

  • Amid waving national flags and ‘Salvini Premier’ banners, the right-wing alliance staged an uneasy show of unity
Topic |   Italy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:13am, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Leader of Italy's far-right League party, Matteo Salvini gestures as he prepares to address supporters during a rally of Italy's far-right League party. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.