Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson smiling in the House of Commons in London. Photo: Handout via AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Brexit delay letter unsigned, sends second note saying he does not want to postpone
- European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed the extension request had arrived but an EU source declined to comment on the details
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons in London on October 19. Photo: AFP
British MPs vote to delay Brexit approval, in setback for Boris Johnson
- British MPs will withhold support for Brexit until formal ratification legislation has passed
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not negotiate a Brexit delay with the European Union, and hopes for a new vote on Tuesday
