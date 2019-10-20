Britain's Brexit planning chief Michael Gove and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons on October 19. Photo: AFP
Britain insists it has the ‘means and ability’ to make Brexit happen on time, despite delay request
- A top cabinet minister says Brexit will happen by October 31, even though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to request another delay
- EU officials met on Sunday, deciding to proceed with ratifying the Brexit deal
British MPs vote to delay Brexit approval, in setback for Boris Johnson
- British MPs will withhold support for Brexit until formal ratification legislation has passed
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not negotiate a Brexit delay with the European Union, and hopes for a new vote on Tuesday
