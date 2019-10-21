A protester holds a placard depicting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with a moustache during clashes near the Police headquarters in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez under pressure as Catalan protests continue
- The streets of Barcelona and other Catalan cities have been rocked by protests since Spain’s Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders last Monday
Demonstrators celebrate after police leave the area during a protest, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona. Photo: Reuters
Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau pleads with protesters for violence to stop in riot-stricken Catalonia
- Riots continue in Spanish capital after Monday’s Supreme Court verdict that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison
