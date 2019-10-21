Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester holds a placard depicting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with a moustache during clashes near the Police headquarters in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
Europe

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez under pressure as Catalan protests continue

  • The streets of Barcelona and other Catalan cities have been rocked by protests since Spain’s Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders last Monday
Topic |   Spain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:34am, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester holds a placard depicting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with a moustache during clashes near the Police headquarters in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators celebrate after police leave the area during a protest, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau pleads with protesters for violence to stop in riot-stricken Catalonia

  • Riots continue in Spanish capital after Monday’s Supreme Court verdict that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison
Topic |   Spain
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:06am, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators celebrate after police leave the area during a protest, after a verdict in a trial over a banned independence referendum in Barcelona. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.