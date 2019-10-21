The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen at its Berlin office. Photo: Reuters
British MPs to question PwC on possible conflict of interest over Thomas Cook following travel giant’s collapse
- It has come to light that for a period of time, PwC performed a dual role as both the Thomas Cook remuneration committee’s adviser and the company’s external auditor
Topic | Britain
The logo of PricewaterhouseCoopers is seen at its Berlin office. Photo: Reuters
A branch of Thomas Cook is seen in London on Monday. Photo: AFP
A branch of Thomas Cook is seen in London on Monday. Photo: AFP