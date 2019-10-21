Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a monument to the Francoist combatants who died during the Spanish civil war and Spain's General Francisco Franco's final resting place. Photo: AFP
Europe

Spain set to exhume the remains of late dictator Francisco Franco, move them to discreet family crypt

  • Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975 and was buried in a grandiose mausoleum near Madrid
  • The decision to move his remains has sparked criticism and a legal battle from his family, which was dismissed last month
Topic |   Spain
SCMP

Associated Press  

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:01pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen), a monument to the Francoist combatants who died during the Spanish civil war and Spain's General Francisco Franco's final resting place. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters carry banners with a picture of Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco during a protest outside Madrid's Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Spain moves closer to exhuming late dictator Francisco Franco’s remains following court ruling

  • Franco, who ruled with an iron fist following the end of the country’s 1936-39 civil war, is buried in an imposing basilica 50 kilometres outside Madrid
  • Many on the left are repulsed by the huge memorial at the Valley of the Fallen, comparing it to a monument glorifying Hitler
Topic |   Spain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:01pm, 24 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters carry banners with a picture of Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco during a protest outside Madrid's Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.