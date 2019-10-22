House of Commons speaker John Bercow speaks in parliament on Monday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Speaker John Bercow blocks new Brexit deal vote in fresh blow to Boris Johnson
- PM not allowed to push for same vote twice in one parliamentary sitting, says Bercow, a colourful figure with central role in Brexit drama
- Focus now switches to government’s attempt on Tuesday to get lawmakers to support domestic legislation in accompanying Withdrawal Agreement Bill
