House of Commons speaker John Bercow speaks in parliament on Monday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Europe

Speaker John Bercow blocks new Brexit deal vote in fresh blow to Boris Johnson

  • PM not allowed to push for same vote twice in one parliamentary sitting, says Bercow, a colourful figure with central role in Brexit drama
  • Focus now switches to government’s attempt on Tuesday to get lawmakers to support domestic legislation in accompanying Withdrawal Agreement Bill
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:02am, 22 Oct, 2019

House of Commons speaker John Bercow speaks in parliament on Monday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Britain's Brexit planning chief Michael Gove and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons on October 19. Photo: AFP
Europe

Britain insists it has the ‘means and ability’ to make Brexit happen on time, despite delay request

  • A top cabinet minister says Brexit will happen by October 31, even though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to request another delay
  • EU officials met on Sunday, deciding to proceed with ratifying the Brexit deal
Topic |   Britain
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:03pm, 20 Oct, 2019

Britain's Brexit planning chief Michael Gove and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons on October 19. Photo: AFP
