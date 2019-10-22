Channels

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in the Bocharov Ruchei residence. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

In Russia for talks, Erdogan threatens to restart offensive in Syria

  • The Turkish president said he and Russia’s Vladimir Putin would discuss steps to end the presence of Kurdish fighters in regime-held areas of Syria
  • Erdogan said if Kurdish forces did not withdraw within a 120-hour time frame agreed upon with the US, Turkey would restart its assault ‘with greater determination’
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:13pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Turkey hits back at China’s call to stop military action in Syria

  • Turkish ambassador Emin Onen urges Beijing to stand with Ankara to fight terrorism
Topic |   Turkey
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 2:48am, 22 Oct, 2019

Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP
