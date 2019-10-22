Channels

British PM Boris Johnson speaks at the opening of the debate into the Brexit withdrawal agreement bill in the House of Commons in London on October 22. Photo: Agence France-Presse/UK Parliament
Europe

British PM Boris Johnson says he will abandon Brexit bill if MPs vote against timetable

  • Johnson made the warning in Parliament hours ahead of a vote on a motion to rush through the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in just three days
  • If the bill is delayed, the prime minister would need to win a vote to trigger an early election because one is not scheduled until 2022
Topic |   Brexit
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:18pm, 22 Oct, 2019

House of Commons speaker John Bercow speaks in parliament on Monday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Europe

Speaker John Bercow blocks new Brexit deal vote in fresh blow to Boris Johnson

  • PM not allowed to push for same vote twice in one parliamentary sitting, says Bercow, a colourful figure with central role in Brexit drama
  • Focus now switches to government’s attempt on Tuesday to get lawmakers to support domestic legislation in accompanying Withdrawal Agreement Bill
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:02am, 22 Oct, 2019

