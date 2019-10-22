British PM Boris Johnson speaks at the opening of the debate into the Brexit withdrawal agreement bill in the House of Commons in London on October 22. Photo: Agence France-Presse/UK Parliament
British PM Boris Johnson says he will abandon Brexit bill if MPs vote against timetable
- Johnson made the warning in Parliament hours ahead of a vote on a motion to rush through the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in just three days
- If the bill is delayed, the prime minister would need to win a vote to trigger an early election because one is not scheduled until 2022
Topic | Brexit
British PM Boris Johnson speaks at the opening of the debate into the Brexit withdrawal agreement bill in the House of Commons in London on October 22. Photo: Agence France-Presse/UK Parliament
House of Commons speaker John Bercow speaks in parliament on Monday. Photo: PRU via AFP
Speaker John Bercow blocks new Brexit deal vote in fresh blow to Boris Johnson
- PM not allowed to push for same vote twice in one parliamentary sitting, says Bercow, a colourful figure with central role in Brexit drama
- Focus now switches to government’s attempt on Tuesday to get lawmakers to support domestic legislation in accompanying Withdrawal Agreement Bill
Topic | Brexit
House of Commons speaker John Bercow speaks in parliament on Monday. Photo: PRU via AFP