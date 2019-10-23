Demonstrators take part in a march in central London, calling for a final say in a second referendum on Brexit. Photo: AFP
Will UK PM Boris Johnson try for election after Brexit rejection?
- Boris Johnson said he would seek an election if UK lawmakers rejected his Brexit bill
- EU Council president will recommend Brexit delay up to January 31
Topic | Brexit
Anti-Brexit campaigners protest outside the Labour party conference in Brighton in September. Photo: AFP
Will Britain run out of toilet paper after no-deal Brexit? MPs seek answers
- With only three weeks to go before deadline for leaving EU, lawmakers want guarantees from government over flow of imported goods
