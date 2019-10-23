The circled area shows one of Bal Gill’s breasts glowing yellow while trying the thermal camera exhibit in Edinburgh. Photo: Bal Gill
Bal Gill didn’t know she had breast cancer. But a museum’s thermal camera exhibit alerted her to something ‘odd’
- Woman searches Google after museum’s thermal camera display showed breast glowing yellow
- She followed up with doctor and turned out she had early stage breast cancer
Topic | Health and wellness
Angelina Jolie is one of several the celebrities who have spoken out about breast cancer as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo: Reuters
Angelina Jolie and 4 other celebrities who have shared their inspiring stories for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
For those in the dark about breast cancer, preventive care can take many forms – from self-examinations, mammograms and blood tests to more invasive surgery
Topic | Fame and celebrity
