The circled area shows one of Bal Gill’s breasts glowing yellow while trying the thermal camera exhibit in Edinburgh. Photo: Bal Gill
Europe

Bal Gill didn’t know she had breast cancer. But a museum’s thermal camera exhibit alerted her to something ‘odd’

  • Woman searches Google after museum’s thermal camera display showed breast glowing yellow
  • She followed up with doctor and turned out she had early stage breast cancer
Topic |   Health and wellness
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:21pm, 23 Oct, 2019

The circled area shows one of Bal Gill’s breasts glowing yellow while trying the thermal camera exhibit in Edinburgh. Photo: Bal Gill
Angelina Jolie is one of several the celebrities who have spoken out about breast cancer as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo: Reuters
Celebrity

Angelina Jolie and 4 other celebrities who have shared their inspiring stories for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For those in the dark about breast cancer, preventive care can take many forms – from self-examinations, mammograms and blood tests to more invasive surgery

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Irene Pyne

Irene Pyne  

Updated: 12:33pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Angelina Jolie is one of several the celebrities who have spoken out about breast cancer as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo: Reuters
