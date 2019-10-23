Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

SCMP
Europe

39 bodies found in truck container in UK

  • British police say the truck is believed to have entered the UK from Bulgaria on Saturday
  • The driver has been arrested and a murder investigation has been launched
Topic |   Britain
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:15pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.