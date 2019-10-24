Channels

Research by anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International analysed 400 money laundering and corruption cases. Photo: Shutterstock
Europe

UK private schools, hovercraft, crocodile handbags: eye-popping spending habits of corrupt super-rich revealed

  • Groundbreaking analysis finds £300 billion of suspect funds funnelled through the UK
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 10:51am, 24 Oct, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters in Kuala Lumpur hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low sells luxury London lingerie office amid US legal fight

  • The office, bought for 42 million pounds (US$54 million) in 2014, is to be sold as part of forfeiture lawsuits brought by federal prosecutors in the US
  • Low is the alleged ringleader of a multibillion-dollar theft from 1MDB, created in 2009 as a Malaysian government-owned development company
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:02am, 24 Oct, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
