Research by anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International analysed 400 money laundering and corruption cases. Photo: Shutterstock
UK private schools, hovercraft, crocodile handbags: eye-popping spending habits of corrupt super-rich revealed
- Groundbreaking analysis finds £300 billion of suspect funds funnelled through the UK
Topic | Britain
Protesters in Kuala Lumpur hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low sells luxury London lingerie office amid US legal fight
- The office, bought for 42 million pounds (US$54 million) in 2014, is to be sold as part of forfeiture lawsuits brought by federal prosecutors in the US
- Low is the alleged ringleader of a multibillion-dollar theft from 1MDB, created in 2009 as a Malaysian government-owned development company
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
