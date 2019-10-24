Police have not yet offered an account of what might have happened, but the scene bore the markings of human trafficking. Photo: Reuters
Essex truck horror highlights risks desperate migrants take to reach UK
- Campaigners say UK government crackdown has led some people to resort to desperate measures
- British police launch murder investigation after discovery of 39 bodies in a container
Topic | Human trafficking
