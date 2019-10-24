Relatives of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco carry his coffin after his exhumation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Spain says exhumation of former dictator Francisco Franco a step towards reconciliation
- Francisco Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975 and was buried in a grandiose mausoleum near Madrid
- The removal of his remains took place after criticism and a protracted legal battle
Topic | Spain
Protesters carry banners with a picture of Adolf Hitler and Francisco Franco during a protest outside Madrid's Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Spain moves closer to exhuming late dictator Francisco Franco’s remains following court ruling
- Franco, who ruled with an iron fist following the end of the country’s 1936-39 civil war, is buried in an imposing basilica 50 kilometres outside Madrid
- Many on the left are repulsed by the huge memorial at the Valley of the Fallen, comparing it to a monument glorifying Hitler
