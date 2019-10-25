A sign points to a polling station in London in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson seeks December 12 election to break Brexit deadlock
- Prime minister pledged ‘do or die’ departure from bloc by October 31, but British lawmakers rejected accelerated timetable for his withdrawal bill
- EU is widely expected to grant a three-month Brexit extension when ambassadors meet in Brussels on Friday
Topic | Brexit
A sign points to a polling station in London in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London during the debate for the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Tuesday. Photo: UK Parliament via AP
Boris Johnson puts Brexit bill on hold as MPs reject bid to fast-track deal
- Lawmakers gave initial approval to Withdrawal Agreement Bill, but voted against rushing through 110-page bill by Thursday evening
- Johnson earlier threatened to push for snap election if lawmakers vote against government’s timetable
Topic | Brexit
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London during the debate for the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Tuesday. Photo: UK Parliament via AP