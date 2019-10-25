Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A sign points to a polling station in London in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Boris Johnson seeks December 12 election to break Brexit deadlock

  • Prime minister pledged ‘do or die’ departure from bloc by October 31, but British lawmakers rejected accelerated timetable for his withdrawal bill
  • EU is widely expected to grant a three-month Brexit extension when ambassadors meet in Brussels on Friday
Topic |   Brexit
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:28am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A sign points to a polling station in London in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London during the debate for the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Tuesday. Photo: UK Parliament via AP
Europe

Boris Johnson puts Brexit bill on hold as MPs reject bid to fast-track deal

  • Lawmakers gave initial approval to Withdrawal Agreement Bill, but voted against rushing through 110-page bill by Thursday evening
  • Johnson earlier threatened to push for snap election if lawmakers vote against government’s timetable
Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:07am, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London during the debate for the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Tuesday. Photo: UK Parliament via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.