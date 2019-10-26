A view of the Houses of Parliament in London on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU agrees to Brexit extension but sets no date as Britain squabbles over election
- Decision on length of delay pushed back to next week as France seeks to put pressure on UK
- EU diplomats joke about British PM still seeking extension in the year 2192
Topic | Brexit
A sign points to a polling station in London in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Boris Johnson seeks December 12 election to break Brexit deadlock
- Prime minister pledged ‘do or die’ departure from bloc by October 31, but British lawmakers rejected accelerated timetable for his withdrawal bill
- EU is widely expected to grant a three-month Brexit extension when ambassadors meet in Brussels on Friday
