A view of the Houses of Parliament in London on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

EU agrees to Brexit extension but sets no date as Britain squabbles over election

  • Decision on length of delay pushed back to next week as France seeks to put pressure on UK
  • EU diplomats joke about British PM still seeking extension in the year 2192
Topic |   Brexit
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 4:19am, 26 Oct, 2019

A view of the Houses of Parliament in London on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Boris Johnson seeks December 12 election to break Brexit deadlock

  • Prime minister pledged ‘do or die’ departure from bloc by October 31, but British lawmakers rejected accelerated timetable for his withdrawal bill
  • EU is widely expected to grant a three-month Brexit extension when ambassadors meet in Brussels on Friday
Topic |   Brexit
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:27pm, 25 Oct, 2019

