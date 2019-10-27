A relative lights an incense stick in front of a portrait of Bui Thi Nhung, who is feared to be among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain, inside her house in Vietnam. Photo: AFP
Driver charged over Essex truck deaths as UK police ask Vietnamese to help identify victims
- Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland faces 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and money laundering
- Irish police on Saturday arrested a fifth person in connection with the investigation
Topic | Britain
