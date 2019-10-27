Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pope Francis presides the Holy Mass for the closing of the special assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region in Saint Peters Basilica at the Vatican City on October 27. Photo: EPA
Europe

Pope Francis demands ‘predators’ stop plundering the Earth

  • The pope slammed those with power who looked down others, admitting that ‘even in the Church’ there were those who scoffed at the poor
Topic |   Pope Francis
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:32pm, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pope Francis presides the Holy Mass for the closing of the special assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region in Saint Peters Basilica at the Vatican City on October 27. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.