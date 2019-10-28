Channels

Art expert Stephane Pinta holds a 13th-century painting by Italian master Cimabue in Paris in September. Photo: AP
Europe

Long-lost Italian masterpiece sold for US$26.6 million after being found covered in grime in French kitchen

  • Christ Mocked, by Italian early Renaissance artist Cimabue, fetched five times the initial estimate
  • Painting was originally displayed right above a cooking hotplate
Topic |   Art
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:25am, 28 Oct, 2019

The painting Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci on display at Christie’s auction house in London. It went on to be sold for a record-shattering US$450.3 million at Christie’s New York in November 2017. Photo: AFP
Arts & Culture

World’s most expensive painting might not appear in Louvre’s Leonardo da Vinci 500th anniversary show. Here’s why

  • Owner of US$450 million Salvator Mundi purportedly by Leonardo da Vinci may not want to risk devaluation if work deemed to have been painted by artist’s pupils
  • Controversy over painting’s authenticity has intensified, particularly since new light has been shed on a crucial meeting between five da Vinci experts
Topic |   Art
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 7:23pm, 22 Oct, 2019

