Sophie Wilmes, who was appointed Belgium’s prime minister on Sunday, at a press conference in Brussels in February. Photo: AFP
‘Ungovernable’ Belgium names Sophie Wilmes as first woman prime minister
- Budget minister takes over as interim PM, replacing Charles Michel, who will take over as European Council president in December
- Country has not had fully functioning federal government since coalition headed by Michel collapsed in December 2018
