Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons in London on October 19. Photo: Reuters
Europe

Brexit gamble: Boris Johnson could get his snap election – and earlier than expected

  • Two opposition parties have made proposal to hold polls on December 9 – three days ahead of date preferred by prime minister
  • Plan would allow Johnson to get around Labour opposition to early election, but new date means he would not be able to deliver Brexit in time for polls
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons in London on October 19. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A view of the Houses of Parliament in London on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

EU agrees to Brexit extension but sets no date as Britain squabbles over election

  • Decision on length of delay pushed back to next week as France seeks to put pressure on UK
  • EU diplomats joke about British PM still seeking extension in the year 2192
Topic |   Brexit
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:26pm, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A view of the Houses of Parliament in London on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.