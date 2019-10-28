Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons in London on October 19. Photo: Reuters
Brexit gamble: Boris Johnson could get his snap election – and earlier than expected
- Two opposition parties have made proposal to hold polls on December 9 – three days ahead of date preferred by prime minister
- Plan would allow Johnson to get around Labour opposition to early election, but new date means he would not be able to deliver Brexit in time for polls
A view of the Houses of Parliament in London on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU agrees to Brexit extension but sets no date as Britain squabbles over election
- Decision on length of delay pushed back to next week as France seeks to put pressure on UK
- EU diplomats joke about British PM still seeking extension in the year 2192
