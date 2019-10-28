Channels

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped up pressure for an early UK election, seeking to break the impasse over Brexit. Photo: AFP
Europe

UK: will it be a ‘Halloween Brexit’ or ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ election?

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps up pressure for a UK election on December 12
  • It comes as the UK looks almost certain to miss the October 31 deadline to leave the European Union
Topic |   Brexit
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 4:10pm, 28 Oct, 2019


A sign points to a polling station in London in May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Boris Johnson seeks December 12 election to break Brexit deadlock

  • Prime minister pledged ‘do or die’ departure from bloc by October 31, but British lawmakers rejected accelerated timetable for his withdrawal bill
  • EU is widely expected to grant a three-month Brexit extension when ambassadors meet in Brussels on Friday
Topic |   Brexit
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:27pm, 25 Oct, 2019


