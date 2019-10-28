Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, speaks at a session of the European Parliament. Photo: DPA
European Union agrees to Brexit extension until January 31
- Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said the EU’s 27 other members had agreed to the request made by British PM Boris Johnson
- Under the terms, the UK would be able to leave on the first day of any of the next three months if a withdrawal agreement is ratified by both sides
Topic | Brexit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped up pressure for an early UK election, seeking to break the impasse over Brexit. Photo: AFP
UK: will it be a ‘Halloween Brexit’ or ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ election?
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps up pressure for a UK election on December 12
- It comes as the UK looks almost certain to miss the October 31 deadline to leave the European Union
