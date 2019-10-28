Channels

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, speaks at a session of the European Parliament. Photo: DPA
Europe

European Union agrees to Brexit extension until January 31

  • Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said the EU’s 27 other members had agreed to the request made by British PM Boris Johnson
  • Under the terms, the UK would be able to leave on the first day of any of the next three months if a withdrawal agreement is ratified by both sides
Topic |   Brexit
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 6:30pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped up pressure for an early UK election, seeking to break the impasse over Brexit. Photo: AFP
Europe

UK: will it be a ‘Halloween Brexit’ or ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ election?

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps up pressure for a UK election on December 12
  • It comes as the UK looks almost certain to miss the October 31 deadline to leave the European Union
Topic |   Brexit
Hilary Clarke

Hilary Clarke  

Updated: 4:12pm, 28 Oct, 2019

