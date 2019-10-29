People enter the Mosque of Bayonne in southwestern France in March 2015. A suspect was arrested for shooting two men near the building on Monday. Photo: AFP
Octogenarian trying to burn mosque in France shoots and injures two men after being spotted
- Victims, aged 74 and 78, came upon suspect as he was trying to set fire to door of building
- Incident came hours after President Macron urged France’s Muslim community to step up fight against ‘separatism’ in wake of latest attack by Islamist radical
