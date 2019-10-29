Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People enter the Mosque of Bayonne in southwestern France in March 2015. A suspect was arrested for shooting two men near the building on Monday. Photo: AFP
Europe

Octogenarian trying to burn mosque in France shoots and injures two men after being spotted

  • Victims, aged 74 and 78, came upon suspect as he was trying to set fire to door of building
  • Incident came hours after President Macron urged France’s Muslim community to step up fight against ‘separatism’ in wake of latest attack by Islamist radical
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:38am, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

People enter the Mosque of Bayonne in southwestern France in March 2015. A suspect was arrested for shooting two men near the building on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.