Britain’s Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London in June 2017. Photo: AFP
Did Queen Elizabeth’s ‘EU hat’ carry coded Brexit message? Dresser Angela Kelly explains choice of outfit
- Worn at opening of parliament in 2017, bold blue hat with yellow flowers bore uncanny resemblance to EU flag
- Queen’s attire often interpreted as relaying subliminal messages from monarch constitutionally bound to remain mute on political issues of the day
